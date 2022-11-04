Financial aid professionals will be on hand at Ivy Tech Community College-Terre Haute Sunday to help college bound students and their families file FAFSA forms during College Goal Sunday.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ivy Tech Terre Haute is located at 8000 S. Education Drive.
The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide.
The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
One of many reasons College Goal Sunday is so important is because many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.
“Indiana is first in the Midwest and fifth in the nation in providing need-based financial aid to Hoosier students. But students must file the FAFSA to claim those funds, which go a long way in making the costs of college manageable for students and families,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery.
What students should bring
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information.
Students who worked should also bring their income information.
Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.
Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters.
Students may also win one of five $1,000 scholarships. Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship.
The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
For more information about College Goal Sunday visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.
