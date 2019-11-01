College-bound students and their families can get free help with their student aid paperwork from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, 8000 S. Education Drive.
Financial aid professionals will volunteer at the college during the annual College Goal Sunday event. The volunteers will assist Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. It must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parents or guardians. Parents should bring completed 2018 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2018 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well.
Students 24 or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2018 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2018 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at fsaid.ed.gov before coming to the event.
For more information, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.
