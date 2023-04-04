Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Low near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.