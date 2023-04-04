The Council on Domestic Abuse on Tuesday announced its designation as a Rape Crisis Center and the expanded services it can now provide for survivors of sexual assault.
CODA conducted a ribbon cutting attended by many community partners and the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.
“This is a super emotional day for me,” said Emily Murray, CODA executive director. “Myself and my team have worked so hard for this.”
When she started at CODA 21/2 years ago, “Our sexual assault program wasn’t much to write home about,” she said, although it has served sexual assault survivors since 2010.
Previously, CODA had one sexual assault advocate on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “We couldn’t keep anyone in that position for very long,” Murray said.
She and her team decided it was important to strengthen those services.
CODA began working with the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking and had to meet additional service standards to qualify as a rape crisis center, which in turn enables it to receive additional grant funding.
Fast forward and today, CODA has a director of sexual assault programming, Alicia Marks; it has a full-time sexual assault advocate, Melissa Watson; and it has four people who can take sexual assault calls.
“Our services have already improved tremendously,” Murray said. “This community needs that.”
In Indiana, one in three women are sexually assaulted in their lifetime, she said. “We want to provide the best service we can.”
The ribbon cutting is especially timely, with April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Beth White, president and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, said the coalition is an umbrella organization for service providers around the state; it provides training, support and technical assistance.
“We’re here to celebrate CODA and raise awareness,” White said. In addition to one in three women in Indiana experiencing sexual assault in their lifetime, Indiana ranks second in the country for high school girls who are raped while in high school.
“Indiana, we have a problem,” White said. “What we need are services to help with that problem.”
And CODA is now better able to provide those services as a rape crisis center.
“Today we are putting a stake in the ground and saying that now CODA is a place where people who are experiencing sexual violence can get help,” White said.
It serves women, men, transgender individuals and anyone else who needs those services, she said. CODA’s service area includes Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Sullivan and Clay counties.
To qualify as a rape crisis center, CODA had to meet very specific service standards, White said. That includes 24-hour crisis help; hospital advocacy; case work and case management; group therapy and referral for individual therapy.
White thanked community partners for their support, including representatives from the prosecutor’s office, Terre Haute Police Department, Mayor Duke Bennett and other service agencies.
“So many people are suffering from sexual violence and not getting the help they need,” White said. “They are not coming forward; they are not stepping up and saying, where can I get help and hope? CODA is now the place …where that help and healing will occur.”
White also asked for a moment of silence to reflect on the suffering in Sullivan County resulting from a tornado that devastated the community this past weekend.
White also praised Vigo County’s sexual assault response team, a multi-disciplinary team required by law.
Those needing CODA’s services can call its 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-566-2632. It is located at 26 S. 17th St. in Terre Haute.
