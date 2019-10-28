CODA shows offered services at open house

Several months ago, Carissa, 41, went to the Council on Domestic Abuse seeking shelter as she sought to escape an abusive relationship.
“It’s not my first abusive relationship,” said Carissa, who asked to remain anonymous. “It is the first one I guess I recognized as being abusive.”
She said she experienced hard times and had to rely on an abusive man, which caused her to suffer from debilitating anxiety and depression. “It got to the point I couldn’t take it anymore,” she said. Someone referred her to CODA.
And she’s glad they did.
While she’s lived in the shelter for several months, CODA has helped her with counseling and other services to get her back on her feet, and she hopes to move into an apartment in November. She’s working a second job to be able to afford it.
“They helped me face things that before I probably would have been afraid to face,” she said. “Before, I wouldn’t take those chances. Now, I have to take those chances just to get back out there.”
She said she has “met a lot of awesome people along the way” who have supported her in her journey. CODA has helped her with coping skills.
Carissa agreed to be interviewed during CODA’s open house Monday evening at its shelter and offices, located on South 17th Street. Since fall 2017, CODA has not kept secret the shelter’s location, saying knowledge of its operation better helps the public understand what it does.
“We’ve wanted to have an open house for a long time to let the community know CODA is here,” said Sarah Campbell, CODA executive director. “We went public with our location a few years ago, and that was following the trends of other domestic violence shelters across the nation.”
The intent is for residents to get help more quickly, she said.
While CODA has previously explained why it went public with the location, “We still have a lot of people question us,” she said. The open house was an opportunity for the community to see the services it offers and better understand “why we want the public to know where we are so victims can come straight to our door.”
The shelter has a great deal of security, including surveillance cameras both inside and outside and staff constantly monitoring that footage and doing security checks throughout the building on a regular basis.
All doors and windows have alarms. “It’s a very safe facility,” Campbell said.
Also, community members constantly watch out for the shelter and its residents, she said.
Among those invited were donors to the recent campaign to raise $150,000, necessary for CODA to keep the shelter open and also have a three-month fund reserve.
On Aug. 20, CODA announced it would have to suspend residential services for survivors of domestic violence effective Sept. 14. It attributed the funding problems to delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants, as well as increasing operating costs the agency was not able to cover with grants.
On Sept. 4, CODA announced it had reached its fundraising goal.
Campbell said the experience showed her that “we are important to this community ... it showed me how many lives have been touched by domestic violence.”
Caroline Carvill, CODA board president, said the delays in reimbursement have caused some Indiana shelters to close, while others are “on the edge.” That is why it is important for CODA to build up its reserve funds, she said.
“We are thankful to the Wabash Valley for answering our call to help,” Carvill said. “We really have been overwhelmed by the response.”
The three-month funding reserve — and even a little more than that — is important so that CODA has a cushion to make payroll and pay bills as it awaits state reimbursement, Carvill said.
From Jan. 1 through Oct. 1 of this year, CODA reports that it has housed 138 adults and 24 children, it has assisted 44 sexual assault victims and it has answered 296 crisis calls.
Another person currently living at the shelter, who asked to remain unnamed, had been homeless and living out of her car. She had lost a job, fell behind in bills and lost her apartment.
Because of her circumstances — and CODA did have beds available — she moved in about a month ago. Since then, she found a job, is saving up her money and hopes to find housing soon.
CODA’s shelter and services are “very important,” the woman said. “It’s like the sign says ... the shelter is like a family. You can’t pick who’s in it, but we’re all in it together.”
She’s encouraged others who are there, “and they’ve done the same for me,” she said. “I’m looking to move forward.”
Campbell said CODA is able to assist the homeless if beds are available, but they are told that victims of domestic violence or sexual assault take precedence. “We’re happy to provide them with services until that happens,” she said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
