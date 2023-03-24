The Council on Domestic Abuse Inc. has announced community events throughout the month of April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Community members are welcome to join in each event.
“We are thrilled to have so many opportunities for the community to get involved in advocacy alongside survivors and CODA advocates,” said Emily Murray, Executive Director of CODA.
Anyone interested in attending the events below can learn more by visiting facebook.com/coda.terrehaute or by calling the CODA shelter at 800-566-CODA.
- April 3: 11 a.m., Sexual Assault Awareness Month proclamation and banner drop at Vigo County Courthouse
- April 4: 11 a.m., CODA Rape Crisis Center Ribbon Cutting, CODA Emergency Shelter 26 S. 17th Street, Terre Haute.
- April 15: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Swope Art Museum. Sexual assault survivors are invited to create a piece of art that will be shown in a SA Survivors’ Exhibit later in the month.
- April 22: 2 p.m., Chalk the Walk SA Survivors March. Begins at Terre Haute Police Department and ends at Vigo County Courthouse. Along the way, marchers will stop by the Swope to view the SA Survivors’ Exhibit.
CODA is a tax-exempt nonprofit created as a grassroots effort by residents of Vigo County.
For more information, contact Emily Murray at 812-234-3441 or visit CODA’s website at www.codaterrehaute.org.
