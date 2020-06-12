CODA seeks new executive director

The Council on Domestic Abuse is looking for a new executive director.

Sarah Campbell, who has held that post since the fall of 2013, is leaving for Florida, where her husband James has accepted a job at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland.

Campbell will, however, stay on for at least six months — first in person, then remotely — as a grant writer and will help acclimate the new executive director, she said.

Campbell, a Terre Haute native and DePauw University graduate, previously worked as a children’s librarian and director of the school age child care program in Vigo County.

About the job The Council on Domestic Abuse is seeking a new executive director. The executive director seeks funding, supervises the staff, manages the budget, promotes good staff and board of directors relationships and advocates publicly for the organization. The ideal candidate will have managerial experience. CODA will provide domestic violence training as needed. Applicants can apply at https://bit.ly/CODAExecutiveDirectorJob

She said one of the biggest and most rewarding changes in her time at CODA was the decision to make public the location of CODA’s residential shelter for victim’s of domestic violence.

Prior to the agency’s in late September 2017 making the shelter’s address (26 S. 17th Street, Terre Haute) public, the location was kept confidential for security concerns.

Victims of domestic violence or advocates such as law enforcement or medical professionals had to reach out to CODA, who would then meet the victim at one of Terre Haute’s two hospitals.

But the agency felt the best thing for both survivors of domestic violence — and for community awareness of what CODA does — was to make the location common knowledge so victims could come straight to the shelter’s doors. The policy change also was recommended by the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence and in line with other shelters in the state that had made or were making the same change.

The decision has worked out “fantastic” for victim access and resulted increased public awareness of — and donations to — CODA, Campbell said.

Security has gone well — the shelter does have grant-funded security guards — with no increase in threats or unwanted contacts, she said.

“In fact, I’ve had so many people in the community tell me since now that they know where the shelter is, they’re watching out for us,” Campbell said.

CODA and the shelter in particular received an outpouring of community support during a financial crisis in late summer or early fall of 2019.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

The agency in August announced it would have to suspend residential services for survivors of domestic violence and make other cutbacks effective mid-September unless it could raise $150,000 to strengthen its cash position. CODA attributed the funding problem to delays in contract reimbursements from state-awarded grants, as well as increasing operating costs it was not able to cover with grants.

Before the first week of September was out, CODA announced that community generosity — including a $50,000 matching grant from the Wabash Valley Community — had let it meet its goal and continue residential services.

Campbell said another thing that stands out in her mind during her time with CODA is its expansion in outreach and mission.

A half-dozen years ago, CODA presented programming to 700 people annually in the five counties it serves. Now, that number is over 5,000, she said.

Additionally, CODA is focusing more and more on not only dealing with aftermaths of domestic violence but with its prevention.

For instance, Campbell said, CODA’s education team is now working with more than 500 inmates in a six- to eight-week voluntary course that will help them transition from custody to again living in society and with their families.

Leaving Terre Haute and CODA will be hard, Campbell said, but she’s cheered by the fact she’ll be able to stay on for a while and help in the grant writer’s role. Also helping the relocation will be that her in-laws will be living nearby in Florida.