The Council on Domestic Abuse in Vigo County has been awarded $88,662 in federal funds to improve services for survivors of family violence and sexual assault.
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has awarded about $3.5 million in funding to 46 nonprofits service providers through the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act program with American Rescue Plan funds.
Administered by the institute, the program is the primary federal funding stream dedicated to the support of emergency shelter and related assistance for victims of domestic violence and their dependents. Last year, ICJI received supplemental funding through the American Rescue Plan to offer two new grants under the program – one specifically designed to support survivors of sexual assault.
Both grants are intended to help organizations offset certain costs associated with providing critical services. Funding will be used for the purchasing of technology to provide remote services, testing kits and cleaning supplies, employee retention and hiring, emergency preparedness, safety planning and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.