CODA has come a long way in a short time

The Council on Domestic Abuse has come a long way toward stability in the six months since a financial crisis threatened closure of the residential shelter for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
“For the first time in my six years at CODA, I haven’t had to be nervous when payroll time comes around,” executive director Sarah Campbell said Wednesday.
Last August, the not-for-profit agency announced it would have to suspend services in September if it did not reach a fundraising goal of $150,000 by mid-September to sustain cash flow.
That goal was reached in early September, and by the end of 2019, more than $300,000 had been contributed to the organization’s cash reserve. A three-months lag time on reimbursements from the state contributed to a strain on the agency’s funds.
“We are still seeing a steady stream of donations,” Campbell said, “and it was really exciting in December when we received a $50,000 donation to buy a van for transportation.”
The van is making a big difference, she said. In the past, shelter employees used their personal vehicles to drive residents to appointments such as court dates, doctor and dentist visits.
“The van is so cool,” Campbell said. “We not only use it for transportation, but to pick up donations and to get groceries. In the past we had to use our own cars for that.”
Campbell said the $50,000 donation came from Nancy Hults, director of the HRH Foundation. Hults toured the shelter in November, and asked what CODA needed to better serve residents.
“When she heard we needed a van, she perked up and said that was something doable,” Campbell said.
Having access to reliable transportation now means residents do not have to worry about leaving behind a vehicle if they need to escape a dangerous situation quickly.
Campbell said all of the donations show how much the community values the services of CODA.
CODA offers the only residential service for survivors of domestic violence in West Central Indiana. Recent statistics show CODA housed over 200 people, 64 of those children, in its shelter.
The agency’s legal advocates assisted more than 2,400 survivors of domestic violence and helped secure 370 protective orders. CODA also interacts with thousands of people through its Outreach and Education Services and helps educate students in Vigo County schools on healthy relationships.
Campbell said she wants the public to know that all support groups meeting at the shelter are also open to the public. A person wanting to attend who has never stayed at the shelter should set up an initial meeting with a case manager, and then come to the support group.
More information about the support groups and about donating to CODA can be found on the agency’s website at codaterrehaute.org.
