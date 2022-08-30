CODA announces support group

The Council on Domestic Abuse Inc. recently announced the start of a support group for women survivors of domestic violence and abuse.
The group, facilitated by a CODA staff member and survivor, will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Vigo County Public Library in Meeting Room A.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to create a space where women survivors can come together and heal in a group setting,” said Emily Murray, executive director of CODA.
“There have been so many survivors asking for this service and we are pleased to be able to offer this again.”
Anyone interested in attending can learn more by visiting facebook.com/coda.terrehaute, or by calling the shelter at 1-800-566-CODA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.