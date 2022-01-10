Cocaine worth $2 million found during Putnam traffic stop

A New York man arrested during an Interstate 70 traffic stop in Putnam County faces drug charges after an estimated $2 million in cocaine was found in the semi tractor-trailer he was driving to Indianapolis.
Vikram Sandhu, 32, of Queens, was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on preliminary felony charges of dealing narcotics and possession of narcotics.
Indiana State Police report the truck was stopped for a motor carrier inspection near the 41-mile marker. The trooper detected criminal indicators during a conversation with Sandhu, and a canine unit from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was called tot he scene. The dog alerted on the odor of illegal drugs, and a search revealed about 115 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth.
Sandhu was traveling from Houston, Texas, to Indianapolis, police said.
Sandhu was booked into the Putnam County Jail and is to appear in Putnam Superior Court.
