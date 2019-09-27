'Cob & Cog' draws 700 kids from 20 schools

Mixing agriculture and engineering, Ivy Tech Community College held its second annual Cob and Cog competition Friday, attracting 700 students from 20 high schools to its technical lab facility in the Vigo County Industrial Park south of Terre Haute.
“This has grown out of the Ag Expo that we previously ran every year and the Spartan Match. We connected those two events into this one event,” said John Rosene, agriculture program chair for Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute.
Cob and Cog had 21 competitions, ranging from sessions such as programming a robot arm to spell “IVY;” designing and building a catapult to launch a ping pong ball; power tool drag race with hand-held tools converted into racing vehicles; livestock judging; quiz bowl; drones; welding; soil judging; and puff mobile, where teams design and fabricate a rolling device powered by a wind source.
David Will, dean of the Ivy Tech’s school of advanced manufacturing, engineering and applied science, said in each event, “students are required to work with a team, so it is collaboration and teamwork. They are required to make an oral presentation to the judge, so there is communication involved and also technical expertise involved,” Will said.
“It exposes them to all kinds of different competitive events and also exposes them to the programs at Ivy Tech in engineering and agriculture,” Rosene said. “The push is for science, technology, engineering and math. Agriculture naturally falls into all of those, so this is another way to expose high school kids to career options and activities they would like to do in their career.”
Participating high schools included Bloomfield, Clay City, Cloverdale, Dugger, Greencastle, Hutsonville, North Central, North Vermillion, Northview, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Shakamak, South Putnam, South Vermillion, Terre Haute North and South Vigo, and White River Valley, and WRCTE Career Center. Chrisman and Paris High Schools from Illinois also participated in Cob and Cog, which was sponsored by Duke Energy.
Practical knowledge
Several of the competitions were held outdoors.
Michael Mauntel, diesel technical instructor at Ivy Tech, said a combine, sprayer and tractor with treads -- valued at more than $1 million -- were made available as part of a machinery inspection competition.
“Each piece of equipment has something wrong with them. Some of the bugs we have, for instance, on the Case QuadTrac, it has track problems, with track wear. On the combine, a feeder chain is loose,” Manutel said. “The point is to teach future (farm equipment) technicians what they should be looking for on equipment before they go out to harvest. Preventative maintenance is the key.”
John H. Youngblood, a student from Brazil at Ivy Tech Community College, was among judges for the machinery inspection competition.
“This will help students to get to know the features on a combine and tractor and where to find problems. On a farm, that is what you have to do. You can’t start the day without looking over equipment and make sure it is okay or not okay. This will help with every day life if they plan on farming,” Youngblood said.
In another event, White River Valley High School sophomore Cameron Wilhoite was able to keep his drone flying level, but took too much time getting the drone to fly through large rings. He made it through two rings, but ran out of time by the third ring. The idea is to fly the drone as quickly as possible through six large rings.
“My teacher picked me for this and I have never really flown one before, so it was hard,” Wilhoite said, who said he intends to go into motor mechanics. “It was hard to fly against wind.”
‘Matter in motion’
Inside Ivy Tech’s facility, Elijah Standers and Ren Bannon teamed up for Greencastle High School for the “Matter in Motion” competition where they drew a design and then constructed a catapult from wooden craft sticks to launch a ping pong ball.
“Catapults go fling and that is fun,” Bannon said.
“We have had experience with this as well,” Standers said. “We did this similar thing in our engineering class but made a wooden catapult.”
The difference is time. They only had one hour. Their school project spanned weeks.
“Tape is another issue. It doesn’t want to stick,” Standers said as he worked to create a base for the catapult.
Unfortunately, their design tossed the ping pong ball just 7 feet. The winner was John Phipps, a sophomore for Chrisman (Illinois) High School. His catapult tossed the ball 17 feet. His distance was tied by another team, but his design was given a higher mark.
“It is judged on creativity, design and distance. It teaches mechanical engineering, design and fabrication. It is really about how the catapult moves, to fling it the farthest,” said Edie Wittenmyer, a judge and senior instructor at Ivy Tech Community College.
Other events
Other events included a quiz bowl, with questions to competing teams such as What does USDA stand for? - United States Department of Agriculture; What is the name of the only land-grant university in Indiana? - Purdue University; How many times zones are on earth? - 24; What is the name for a digital circuit that has many components crammed into one silicone chip?- Integrated circuit.
Clay City High School won the quiz bowl for the second year in a row, the only event with a traveling trophy. All others competitions are awarded a first and second place winner. All participants were provided lunch and a Cob and Cog T-shirt.
Grady Magill, a senior at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, competed on a welding team.
“We had a blueprint and gave us pre-cut metal. We followed the blueprint and tacked everything together and laid a bead for all the positions,” Magill said. “We had two lap welds ... and two T-welds, one was stick welding and one was MIG (metal inert gas) welding. We do these things pretty much every day in class. I do like welding.”
Terre Haute North Vigo High School students Tifaney Foster, a junior, and Jonathan Eades, a senior, competed in “Domo Arigato, Mr. Roboto,” where the challenge is to program a robot to draw the word “IVY.” The second challenge is to rewire a mechatronics system and get it functioning.
“It is learning to use the motions of the robot,” Foster said.
“This is an excellent opportunity for students as it tests a diverse amount of skills,” said Doug Dillon, career-technical education director for the Vigo County School Corp. “It gives them an opportunity to see kids from many other schools...to show where they want to go as a career path and see other kids with similar career interests and how they measure up with those other kids.”
