A Coatesville man died in a single-car crash about 5 p.m. Sunday in Parke County.
Kristian Stephen Michael Warrick, 23, was thrown from his 1998 Ford Mustang after the car went off U.S. 41 near New Horizon Farms and rolled several times in a pasture, police said.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department reports Warrick was driving south when he lost control of the vehicle and went left of center. The car went through a fence into the pasture. Warrick died at the scene.
Police said contributing factors were excessive speed. The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
