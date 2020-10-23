Vigo County Mutual Aid is conducting a coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Saturday, Oct. 24) at Baesler's Market, 2900 E. Poplar St., Terre Haute.
The group was created in late March to ensure every resident’s basic needs are met during the COVID-19 pandemic. It seeks new or gently used coats and winter items; monetary donations also are welcome.
Donations will be accepted on a drive-through basis to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The group also will be raffling off Baesler's gift cards.
Donations then will be passed out to individuals or families in need. Those who would like help can access a form on the Facebook page of Vigo County Mutual Aid.
The group serves Vigo County and surrounding areas.
