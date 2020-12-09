The Noon Optimist Club needs help with its annual Clothe-A-Child Drive.
Chuck Ferguson, chairman of the 86th annual event, said the club's online auction was a success. But because of the pandemic and the increased need for clothing this year, the club needs the public's help to clothe the almost 900 children signed up for the program.
The Noon Optimists have partnered with the League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet to ensure success of this year’s campaign. “We’re excited about working with the Clothes Closet to make sure that these children receive the clothing they need this year,” said Ferguson.
The Clothes Closet will help in the purchase and distribution of the clothes, and Terre Haute Super Walmart (on South U.S. 41) will again be the primary source of clothing.
Noon Optimist Club members have worked with teachers in Vigo County to determine which children in grades K-5 are eligible to receive clothing. The children, depending on their needs, will receive a new coat, hoodie, shirt, pants, socks and underwear.
Anyone interested in making a contribution to the effort can make checks payable to the Noon Optimist Club and mail them to Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
All proceeds for the Clothe-A-Child Drive go to buying new clothes for almost 900 needy children.
