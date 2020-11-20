The annual Clothe-A-Child Auction will be held entirely online this year
Chuck Ferguson, chairman of the 86th Annual Noon Optimist Club Drive, said the club will partner with the League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet to ensure success of this year’s campaign.
“We’re excited about working with the Clothes Closet to make sure that these children receive the clothing they need this year,” Ferguson said in a news release.
The Clothes Closet will help in the purchase and distribution of the clothes and Terre Haute Super Walmart on South U.S. 41 will again be the primary source of clothing. Noon Optimist Club members are working with teachers in Vigo County to determine which children, Grades K-5, are eligible to receive clothing. The children, depending on their needs, will receive a new coat, hoodie, shirt, pants, socks and underwear.
Interested people can go to terrehauteclotheachild.com or text CAC to 71760.
Local businesses have donated dozens of items for the auction. Some of the items include:
• 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan from Vigo Dodge
• 2008 Toyota Camry from Terre Haute Chevrolet
• Dresser from Glidden Furniture
• 3.5 cubic foot Chest Freezer from Ace Washer
• 14K Entwined Elegance Medium Charm from Ross Elliott Jewelers
• V-1 Flying Car from Willow Gift & Home
• Traeger Grill from Southern Wine & Spirits
Those interested in learning more about the auction can email Nick Telezyn at ntelezyn@wthitv.com.
Anyone interested in making a contribution to the effort can make checks payable to the Noon Optimist Club and mail them to Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
All proceeds for the “Clothe-A-Child” Drive go to buying new clothes for approximately 1,000 needy children.
