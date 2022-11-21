The Noon Optimists' "Clothe-A-Child" auction will be held online this year from Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 4
Noon Optimist Club members are working with teachers in Vigo County to determine which children in Grades K-5 are eligible to receive clothing.
The children, depending on their needs, will receive a new coat, hoodie, shirt, pants, socks and underwear. All proceeds from the “Clothe-A-Child” Drive go to buying new clothes for almost 900 needy children.
The auction will be held entirely online this year.
Those interested can go to terrehauteclotheachild.com. Maple Avenue Auctions is coordinating the online auction.
The Noon Optimist Club is again partnering with the League of Terre Haute Clothes Closet this year to distribute the clothing to the children.
Local businesses have donated dozens of items for the auction. Some of the items include:
- 3-Piece Set of Living Room Tables from Glidden Furniture
- Frigidaire 5 Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer from Ace Washer
- Sterling Silver Blue Topaz Pendant from Ross Elliott Jewelers
- Three Party Platters from Subway
- Laser Copier from Staples
- Value Basket & Concrete Mixer coupons from Culver’s
- Year’s worth of pizza from Pizza Hut
- Autographed ISU Football
- Autographed ISU Basketball
Those interested in learning more about the auction can email Nick Telezyn at nicktelezyn@hotmail.com.
Anyone interested in making a contribution to the effort can make checks payable to the Noon Optimist Club and mail them to: Hayhurst Accounting, 519 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.