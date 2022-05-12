Closures for culvert work on Indiana 42 start Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced closures of Indiana 42 in Vigo and Clay counties starting Tuesday between Tabortown Street and Indiana 59 for culvert replacement work.
Crews will replace one culvert per day on Indiana 42 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Thursday. Barricades will be removed at night. Crews will start at Indiana 59 and move west along Indiana 42.
An alternative route for motorists is Indiana 42 to U.S. 40 to Interstate 70 to Indiana 59.
This project also includes culvert replacement work on Indiana 246, which is set for the following week. All work is weather-dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.