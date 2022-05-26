Closure of Indiana 246 near Clay City starts Monday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced Indiana 246 will close on or after June 6 for a small structure replacement near Clay City.
The closure is 5 miles west of the Indiana 246 and Indiana 59 intersection. It's expected to reopen mid-July, weather permitting.
The official detour starts at the intersection of Indiana 246 and Indiana 59 to Indiana 48 to the intersection of Indiana 48 and Indiana 159 back to Indiana 246.
This project was awarded to E & B Paving LLC for $2.2 million. The project also includes drainage work under Indiana 159, Indiana157, Indiana59 and U.S. 231.
