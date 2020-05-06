An Indiana-based media group has purchased The Daily Clintonian and plans to begin production again next week.
The sale was announced this week by longtime owners, the Carey family, through a news release by the brokerage firm Cribb, Greene & Cope, which represented the family.
The new owner is Don L. Hurd, president of Hoosier Media Group, Hometown Media and Heartland Media Group. Altogether, Hurd owns 11 newspapers in the state and produces several other specialty publications.
Hurd said he was contacted about possibly buying the Clintonian after the paper ceased publication in April. After working over the numbers, Hurd said he saw an opportunity to again bring local news to parts of Vermillion and Parke counties.
“We specialize in hyper-local newspapers in the communities that we serve,” Hurd said. “… I call it refrigerator journalism. When I was playing basketball or running track or whenever my name or picture was in the paper, my mom and dad would cut the article out and post it on the refrigerator. We’re all about local names and local faces.”
The plan is to start publishing again next week, Hurd said, and subsequent weeks on Wednesday and Saturday.
Hurd said the Clintonian’s methodology and digital presence will be overhauled in the coming weeks.
“It will become a much more modern publication,” Hurd said. “We’re going to zip from the 1960s to 2020 and use every platform — print, online, social media, event sponsorship — for a little bit of everything.”
The Daily Clintonian had been in the Carey family since 1936, when George and Elizabeth Carey purchased the newspaper. Their children, George “Sonny” Carey and Diane Waugh had been operating the Clintonian since the mid-1980s.
A decade of declining advertising revenue and circulation put the paper on precarious financial footing, especially given the toll COVID-19 has taken on advertising revenue industry wide. After several previous attempts to sell the paper, the Carey family made the decision to end publication in April.
Hurd said he is proud to add the Clintonian to his family of papers and promises to deliver the local news readers want.
To date, Hurd said he has only finalized a deal for The Daily Clintonian, but is still in discussions with the Carey family about acquiring Clinton Color Crafters.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
