A Clinton police officer has been official placed on unpaid administrative leave while his criminal cases is pending in Vigo County.
The Clinton Board of Works met in executive session Thursday night to discuss the status of officer John Alkire III, 34, who was arrested May 3 on charges of domestic battery and strangulation following an incident at his West Terre Haute home.
Clinton Mayor Jack Gilfoy said he and fellow board of works members Bob Alexander and Scott Miller unanimously voted for the unpaid leave following the executive session. Alkire’s status was the only item on the board’s agenda.
Gilfoy said the Alkire’s arrest is “unfortunate for everyone involved.”
Alkire was arrested after a woman called 911 to report Alkire had battered her after they went to bed, and a young child was asleep in the same room.
A Clinton Police officer was called to the scene and took Alkire’s department-issued firearm, personal firearms and ammunition.
A hearing in Vigo Superior Court 4 is set for July 23. Alkire has been released from jail on his own recognizance.
