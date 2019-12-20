Clinton police, auto group brighten kids' Christmas

Seventeen children in Clinton will have a merrier Christmas this year thanks to a toy drive by the Clinton Police Department and 500 Automotive Group.
It’s the first year for the toy collection and distribution by the police, and Chief Billie McLaren said he is hoping the effort grows in the future.
Employees of the City of Clinton, Union Hospital of Clinton and other local businesses also donated toys, which were wrapped and delivered on Thursday evening.
Several names of families needing help to buy gifts were submitted to police, he said.
Mayor Jack Gilfoy said the response to this year’s Santa Parade on Dec. 7 was “phenomenal.”
Police and firefighters participate in the parade that travels past the decorated city parks and ends up at the town community center. Inside, children were treated to cookies, hot chocolate, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Carolers from South Vermillion Middle School provided entertainment.
”Several people donated toys at the community center,” Gilfoy said, “and they were able to come by to drop off items in the back of the police Hummer, too.”
The community center was packed with children on Dec. 7, the mayor said, and the community enjoyed the local celebration.
Clinton Police have nine officers serving the community.
