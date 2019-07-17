A Clinton man was injured Tuesday morning when his truck ran off Indiana 63 in Vermillion County, police said.
Vermillion County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Hall said David Natalie, 42, was driving north when his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado went off the east side of the road. The truck went about 150 feet down an embankment before stopping.
Natalie was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.
The incident occurred about 9:25 a.m. near Hillsdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.