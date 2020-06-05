Clinkenbeard returns home to recover from traumatic injuries

Cheering, clapping and waving, friends and neighbors lined the road in front of Mark and Dawn Clinkenbeard's Lakewood Subdivision residence this week as the family returned from Indianapolis.

It wasn't a routine trip home.

Mark Clinkenbeard had spent eight days at IU Methodist Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a Memorial Day accident. He had been mowing rental property along Indiana 46 when the driver of a pickup truck lost control, hit a utility pole and then hit the riding mower.

Clinkenbeard, who was thrown off the mower, suffered serious trauma and was airlifted to Methodist, where he underwent two procedures and more than four hours of surgery. Later in the week, he underwent additional surgery.

Given the injuries he sustained, including a lacerated spleen, fractured right hip as well as neck and spine fractures, his return home Tuesday after eight days "is amazing and miraculous. It's such happy news," said Gail Hayes, whose family is friends with the Clinkenbeards.

Mark Clinkenbeard, who owns Clinkenbeard Construction, is able to use a walker, although he can't bear weight on his right side for three months; he'll also be wearing a neck brace for at least three months. Fortunately, he was active — an avid cyclist — and in good health before the accident, which will aid in recovery.

"Every day gets a little better," he said in an interview Thursday. "Just a long way to go. I'm really weak — But thankful to be here. It could have been the other way around."

He and his family are overwhelmed by the community's support. "It's just amazing. No doubt the prayers helped me. It helped my family get through this terrible time," he said, fighting back emotions.

Dawn responded, "It's about all that got us through. It was just terrible being here with him there." Because of COVID-19 and visitor restrictions, the only way she was able to talk to him or see him was through phone or FaceTime, facilitated by Methodist staff.

Mark says it's taken him two or three days to thank everyone who has reached out to him in some way. He also has used social media to reach out. "God wasn't done with me yet," he wrote. "Things really can change in the blink of an eye. Open your heart to God, mend that broken relationship, don't be afraid to say sorry."

On Memorial Day, "I was just mowing the grass, and the next thing I know, I wake up and I have a paramedic and [Dawn] above me," he recalled. "It was just really a miracle, when you think about how things worked out." Paramedics arrived quickly, as did air transport.

He had lost three liters of blood when he first went into surgery, said Dawn, who is a nurse, as is daughter Kylie Reed.

In fact, Mark, who donated blood for the first time in response to shortages during the pandemic, was scheduled to give blood again last week. Instead, others' blood donations saved his life.

Now, a blood drive is behind held in his name.

Gail Hayes has organized the blood drive through Versiti Blood Center of Indiana; it's called, A Pint for Mark. It will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Idle Creek Banquet Center. With COVID-19 restrictions, donors are required to sign up for an appointment online.

"I know the spots are filling up fast," Hayes said. To sign up, go to: https://bit.ly/2MA4T1m.

Hayes describes Mark as an avid Indiana State University basketball and football fan and a strong promoter of Terre Haute and all it has to offer. "He's such a positive person. You rarely see him without a smile. No wonder there was such an outpouring of support."

Mark also is a lifelong Vigo County resident "who loves his hometown and has done many things to make it better," Hayes said. Recently, he began working with a group dedicated to picking up trash in the community.

In the past, he's been an assistant coach for Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball.

Because of the pandemic, several blood drives were canceled, yet there continues to be a critical need. "People want to help in times like this," Hayes said. By donating, "It's a way people can honor Mark and fill a need."

And Mark continues to sing the praises of his hometown. "I have great friends and family and I totally believe in this community. Every time there is a need, people step up," he said. "I think that's the greatest asset of our community and why I'm always so positive about it."

Dawn said she's thrilled to have her husband home, although, "It's just really rough right now." They're hopeful about his long-term recovery, although that will take some time and he's understandably in pain.

Again, the community has stepped up. Mark came home sooner than anticipated, and those he deals with through the construction industry have helped out by making adjustments in their home to facilitate his needs while he recovers.

While he was still hospitalized, "We had four people show up to mow our grass," Dawn said. Everyone has asked, "What can we do?" They've brought food and goodie baskets. "It's wonderful," she said.

Hayes has set a goal for Mark to help motivate him in his recovery. "We sit with Mark and Dawn at the ISU basketball games, and Mark and I kind of have this little tradition of doing the Wabash Cannonball dance with the cheerleaders. So I told him he needs to be able to do that by basketball season."

