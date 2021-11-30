Climbing Café reopens

Climbing the walls just became a lot more enjoyable with today’s soft reopening of the Climbing Café.
After the previous owners shut the business down in September, Hoosier Heights bought the place out. This is its fifth climbing installation following those in Indianapolis, Bloomington, Cincinnati and Louisville.
Returning are general manager Emily Thurston and Felicia Smith, who runs the café (it’s Hoosier Heights’ first climbing establishment with an eatery).
“They saw that there was a definite climbing community here and there was a need for a gym,” Thurston says of the new owners. “It was a great spot for families because it’s a safe environment, for parents to get coffee and kids get physical exercise, especially during the colder months.”
Climbing Café also draws a lot of university students, said Thurston, who was in a climbing club when she was in college. “You might train here and go to other places to compete or climb outside.”
Today’s soft opening is for members only — though people can join and even sign the waver online at climbingcafe.com. Individual memberships are $49 per month for unlimited access, $119 for families.
By mid-December, Thurston hopes to have a fully trained staff and open the doors to the general public, with day passes going for $15 the first time (shoes and harnesses provided) and $12 thereafter for adults and youth passes for ages 6-14 for $10. Kids 5 and under are free.
Special times will be set aside for members-only climbing.
Since Climbing Café is a bouldering gym, it offers shorter routes to the top and users don’t need to use a rope, though there are harnesses for children and neophytes.
“If you fall from any height, you’re not going to get hurt,” Thurston said. “We have the soft matts.”
A climb’s degree of difficulty is measured on a “V” scale — “VB” is for beginners, “V-0” is easy. Much of the area is “V-4,” with the most difficult areas “V-9” or “V-10.”
Smaller “holds” — the things you grasp while making your ascent — or longer distances between holds can determine the difficulty, as well as the steepness and the angle you’re climbing at. Climbing routes will be changed on a regular basis, with the holds being rotated.
“You do have to be pretty strong to climb,” Thurston said, “but that doesn’t mean you can’t start off — when I started climbing I had no upper body muscles — I had played soccer my whole life. I enjoy how welcoming the climbing community is — everybody’s very encouraging, and that’s what we’re hoping to be to other people. If you’re inexperienced, you are welcomed to have a good time.”
Up to 50 people can climb at a time. as long as everyone’s being courteous, but that’s not a problem, Thurston said: “The climbing community is pretty laid back and respectful.”
Smith will be expanding the menu while keeping its most popular items — the acai (pronounced “ah-sah-ee”) smoothie bowls, the Top Gun sandwich and avocado toast.
“I have two kids who enjoy climbing while I run the café,” Smith said.
There’s also a room available for parties or small events.
No one need feel intimidated by the notion of climbing, Thurston insisted. “It’s for all ages,” she said. “If you’ve seen ‘Free Solo’ with Alex Honnold — his mother just climbed El Capitan [in Yosemite National Park]. So you can climb 3,000 feet at her age.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
