More than 200 Indiana police agencies will be working to address seat belt safety this spring by participating in the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign. From now until June 6, officers will be out in greater numbers seeking to educate motorists about the importance of wearing a seat belt.
Officers will be writing citations and conducting high-visibility patrols during the day but especially at night, when unrestrained driving is at its peak (midnight to 4:00 a.m.).
Under Indiana’s primary seat belt law, officers can stop and cite drivers and passengers just for failing to wear a seat belt.
Drivers can also be cited for each unbuckled passenger under the age of 16, and children under eight must be properly restrained in a federally approved child or booster seat.
Throughout the campaign, officers will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt enforcement, which means anyone caught not wearing one will receive a citation. The high-visibility patrols are paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
On average, more than 90 percent of motorists can be found wearing their seat belts on any given day. Despite knowing the benefits, people still refuse to buckle up. Last year, more than 800 people were killed on Indiana roads. Three-hundred and sixty-four of those, or 6 out of 10, were not wearing seat belts.
To learn more about the Click It or Ticket campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot. Parents and caregivers can choose the safest car seat for their child by visiting TheRightSeat.com, or to find a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, who can inspect and assist with the installation of a car seat, visit www.childseat.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.