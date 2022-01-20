With extreme temperatures zeroing in on the area, Reach Services in partnership with the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley will open a warming center this evening. Homeless may go to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 215 N. 7th St. from 6 p.m.-8 a.m.
An evening meal and breakfast will be provided.
For transportation to the warming center, call (812) 546-1458. For more information, contact Reach Services at (812) 232.6305
