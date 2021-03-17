Fire damaged a house in the 2400 block of East Hasselburger Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Otter Creek Township firefighters were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. and arrived to find flames through the room of the house.
Public information officer Taylor Hardy said Otter Creek requested mutual aid from Lyford in Parke County and Nevins Township for water tenders and manpower.
Firefighters were at the scene about two hours. The cause of the fire was unknown and remains under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
