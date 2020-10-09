Absentee voting is underway, both through the mail and in-person, yet Indiana voters who obtain a ballot through the mail and then change their mind and wish to vote in-person should wait until election day, according Vigo County election officials.
"State law does not allow a voter who received an absentee-by-mail ballot to vote absentee in-person because they changed their mind. The absentee ballot must be lost, spoiled or defective and the ABS-5 form executed before an absentee ballot can be reissued," according a news release Friday on behalf of the Vigo County Clerk's Office by RJL Solutions, a public relations firm.
Under state law, a voter can request a replacement absentee ballot and vote in-person (IC 3-11-4-17.7) when the ballot is lost, spoiled or defective, according to the clerk's office.
LeAnna Moore, chief deputy clerk, said poll workers have been instructed not deface a ballot at a voter's request simply because the voter has changed his or her mind and now wishes to vote in person.
"They are not to touch a ballot, write on a ballot, anything," she said of poll workers. "They are all trained before they become poll workers and most of these people have been poll workers for years."
The only reason a mail-in ballot can be void prior to election day is if it is lost, spoiled or damage, said LaDonna Ingram, deputy clerk for the absentee voter office.
On election day, a voter can also receive a ballot and vote in-person if they did not receive their requested mail-in ballot.
However, a voter, without reason, can surrender a mail-in ballot at the polls on election day, Ingram said, and vote in-person, after that mail-in ballot has been properly voided.
"The reason for this law is because all voting before election day, whether by mail, travel board or in person is absentee," Ingram said.
For more information regarding voting in Indiana, visit https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/2398.htm. For Vigo County voter information, contact the Vigo County Clerk’s Office at (812) 462-3235.
