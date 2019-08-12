For the first time, the Terre Haute Humane Society will be join more than 1,400 other American animal shelters by hosting a Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday (Aug. 17).
This event, held from noon to 4 p.m. at the shelter, 1811 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute, will offer family-friendly activities, food vendors, giveaways and opportunities to support animals in the shelter’s care.
Children and their families will learn about animal homelessness and proper pet care. There also will be appearances by Sparky the Fire Dog and police K-9s.
There will be more than 100 animals available for adoption at deeply reduced adoption rates. Adoption rates for dogs and cats that are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped will be $50 and $30, respectively.
Clear the Shelter is a nationwide, annual pet adoption initiative sponsored by NBC Universal. It has enabled shelters to successfully place over 250,000 pets in permanent homes since 2015.
The Terre Haute Humane Society has partnered with local NBC affiliate WTWO, which will be broadcasting live from the event.
To learn more, call the shelter at 812-232-0293.
