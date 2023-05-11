The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the Clear Creek Welcome Center on Interstate 70 will close on or after June 1 for reconstruction.
Work is expected to take two years. The improvements at Clear Creek Welcome Center (I-70 eastbound in Vigo County at mile marker 2) are:
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway theme — visitors can interact with exhibits featuring the IMS, local and regional racing history;
- Children’s play area;
- Adult recreation area and walking path;
- Dog park;
- A total of 150 semitruck parking spaces;
- Trucker restroom facilities
- Improved vending options and tourism-related information.
INDOT said it is executing a 10-year plan to improve interstate rest areas and welcome centers statewide to modernize facilities, construct new buildings, improve parking for both passenger vehicles and large trucks.
When completed, the improvement plan is projected to add more than 1,100 additional semitrailer parking spaces to facilities statewide.
INDOT call for an investment of over $600 million in improvements to 21 rest areas and welcome centers by the end of fiscal year 2030.
INDOT currently operates 26 rest area or welcome center facilities on Indiana’s interstate highways.
