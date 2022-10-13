A new program targeted to curb substance abuse disorders and recurring arrests of low-level, drug-used related offenders will start Nov. 1.
It’s called CLEAR — Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery.
The concept is to have law enforcement officers provide those arrested with information and a contact number about the program. Officers then document, in their police reports, that the offender was provided the information.
If the offender does not reach out, peer recovery coaches from the Wabash Valley Recovery Center will reach out to the individual.
“This program is going to give our law enforcement, our sheriff deputies, a 24/7 option to bring substance use disorder/abuse services by a peer coach to a detained individual at the point of contact,” said Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
“It is a fantastic opportunity in our community for those folks to get into the services that they truly need to get their life back on track,” he said.
In 2020, the United Way of the Wabash Valley received a three-year, $1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to combat substance abuse disorders.
“That allowed us to have contacts across the country with various (similar) programs and we began to study programs called law enforcement assisted diversion from a national bureau,” Payonk said.
Payonk said CLEAR has been almost two years in the making, adding it began with a large advisory team in an initial discussion, then the details were worked out in a smaller steering team.
“This CLEAR program gives our officers at the point they are issuing a citation or an arrest to talk to that individual who is suffering from substance abuse disorder and say there is help available. The reason we are able to have this is because we have a robust recovery community,” Payonk said.
“That officer can called the number on this card and bring a peer recovery coach right to their side and get them started in setting up a recovery plan. The program also ensures there is a tracking system, that the person will engage in the program, through an online platform coordinated through Wabash Valley Recovery Center and Next Step (Foundation) and allows the prosecutor’s office to see that individual’s progress,” Payonk said.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said at first he was hesitant, as he did not want police officers to “be case managers.” Keen said he supports the program as it could reduce multiple arrests for people, many of whom are arrested while awaiting a court date on a previous charge.
“This could reduce future negative interactions with the criminal justice system,” Keen said.
The online platform is called e-Intervention from CHESS Health, an online referral and patient tracking system that links Wabash Valley resources, said Dana Simons, co-founder and executive director of the Next Step Foundation, which includes the Wabash Valley Recovery Center.
“When a peer coach says, ‘OK, we need to get you into detox,’ they can type in detox, and a whole bunch of people within the Wabash Valley and beyond will show up (available online),” Simons said. “So we can ask, do you have a bed? They say, ‘Yes we do, can you bring them in 10 minutes or bring them tomorrow at 10 a.m.’ Then we can get them into services,” she said.
The systems registers “if a person goes to a three-day detox program. and if they go to a 28-day in-patient program and go to an outpatient or mental health therapy or sober living, it records that,” Simons said. “So when they show up in court, we have a report and the prosecutor’s office has access to that in a shared data base.”
The United Way secured funding for that online system in 2021 through two grants totaling $152,000, through the Indiana State Department of Health and the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
The Vigo County Prosecutor’s office will review progress of those in the program at 45 days and 90 days.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terrey Modesitt, holding out his palm, said he “would like to give a big high five to (Terre Haute Police) Chief (Shawn) Keen, (Vigo County) Sheriff (John) Plasse and all the not-for-profit stakeholders in this program. The best we can tell, if we are not the first county in the state, we are one of the first counties in the state to do this,” Modesitt said.
“We are hopeful that maybe this can help some of the jail overcrowding issues,” he said. “This will give us an opportunity as the prosecutor’s office to decide how we will handle these cases, all the way from not filing charges to people who have been summoned if they engage in the program and are willing to do well and meet the requirements and get the services they need.
“It would also give us the authority to dismiss cases later on if someone does everything they need to help themselves,” Modesitt said. “We can also decide on probation.”
Conversely, Modesitt said, “it also would give us the hammer for people that won’t engage, won’t help themselves. As prosecutor, I like that situation. I am sure law enforcement likes that situation. We will help those who help themselves.”
“I hope people would be willing to help themselves be a better and more productive citizen, to be a better father, better mother, better brother or better sister and a better person for themselves.”
Simons noted that substance use disorder “is a chronic, progressive, eventually fatal brain disease. If you listen to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous), you got to change your people, places and things,” Simons said. “It takes courage to enter into treatment. Most people don’t know the Wabash Valley Recovery Center exists.
“The most important word is ‘choose.’ Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery (CLEAR),” Simons said. “We are hoping that this might be a way to get more people to choose a different path, because trust me, they want it. They are sick and tired of the lifestyle. They just don’t know of a way out. We have a lot of proof that a way out does work and we are excited law enforcement and the community is embracing this.”
