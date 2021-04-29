Clay and Sullivan Counties each will receive $1 million, while Vigo County will receive $512,977 as part of a combined nearly $100.2 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced today.
Vermillion County will receive $972,872.
In all, 218 Indiana cities, towns and counties are to get the funding.
“Superior transportation infrastructure – from interstates to local roads and everything connecting in between – make our communities safer attractive places to do business and create jobs," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. "Thriving communities, in turn, provide exceptional places for Hoosiers to call home and raise families. With that in mind, I’m so pleased to invest and partner with local leaders to deliver on high-priority projects that keep Indiana moving forward.”
Some other Wabash Valley communities to receive funds include:
• Brazil $324,936.
• Center Point $188,177.
• Dana $438,925
• Shelburn $615,821
The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $931 million in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016. Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects held in January. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.
The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2021 winter/spring call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
