Clay Community Schools will return to in-person instruction on Monday, the district announced on its website today.
"After joint discussions between Clay Community Schools administrators and local health officials, it has been determined that schools will reopen on Monday, Dec. 7, for in-person learning. We are excited to get our students back into the classrooms," the announcement said. "We will continue to work very closely with local health officials and monitor the conditions on a daily basis."
The district also said "it is vital for the protocols and procedures in the Roadmap to be followed by everyone.
"Wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing practices are imperative. It is also very important for anyone in our school family who is sick, symptomatic, or quarantined to stay home and work closely with his/her healthcare professional. School nurses are available at our schools to address questions."
