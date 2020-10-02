More than 70 rural and volunteer fire departments from 47 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $320,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner has announced.
Those include departments from Clay, Parke and Greene counties in the Wabash Valley.
The awards will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The awarded grants range from $1,000 to $5,000 and were given to 76 departments.
Among the Wabash Valley fire departments receiving the grants in 2020, the amount of the grant, the county and the project category are:
Clay County: Centerpoint & Community Vol. Fire Co. $2,800, water handling; Poland Fire Protection Territory, $5,000, wildland; Van Buren Township Vol. Firemans Assn., $5,000, water handling.
Greene County: Center Jackson Fire Territory, $4,990, water handling.
Parke County: JUGA VFD, $5,000, safety; Adams Township Fire Dept., $5,000, communication.
Fire departments interested in applying for future grants should contact Mark Huter, assistant state fire coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151, or call 765-792-4654.
