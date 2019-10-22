Clay County police seek missing teen

Police in Clay County are seeking a runaway juvenile.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Chloe N. Mackey was last seen early today. She is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is possibly wearing a blue and white Adidas hoodie and blue pants.
Mackey is believed to be in the Vigo or Clay County areas.
Anyone with information on her location should call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 812-446-2535, extension 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.