Police have released the name of an accidental death victim from last week in southern Vigo County.
Jeffrey Stewart, 63, of Clay County, has been identified as the man who died Friday at Steel Dynamics, 455 W. Industrial Drive, Terre Haute.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse on Saturday said deputies went to the plant about 10:45 a.m. Friday in response to a report of a person possibly dead.
Deputies, Honey Creek firefighters and Trans-Care medics found Stewart caught in a large roll-up industrial door, the sheriff said.
Firefighters could not find a pulse, Plasse said, and when they were able to get the door released and Stewart was freed, they found him to be dead.
The investigation indicated Stewart was possibly repairing or working on the door, the sheriff said. No signs of foul play were thought to be involved.
