Cody Wade, 31, was sentenced to 85 years in prison Wednesday in Clay County for the June 2020 fatal stabbing of his mother's boyfriend, Carl Haviland, 53, of Brazil.
After the sentencing on murder and other charges, Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clarke — who had asked that Wade serve 92 years — pronounced herself pleased.
"That means he'll likely spend the rest of his natural life in prison, which I consider appropriate," she said.
A curious aspect of the case was that Wade had just called his mother prior to the incident. He left a message on her voicemail, but his device remained on and recorded the incident, which became evidence in the case against him.
“We don’t ever receive a piece of evidence like that,” Clarke said. "It's unlike something I'll ever see again."
Wade's mother was also a witness to the stabbing. Her response to later hearing the phone message was "disbelief," the prosecutor said.
"When she testified, we had to play the message," Clarke said. "It was traumatic for her to relive it. It brought her right back to being in the middle of it."
