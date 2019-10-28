A Clay County man has pleaded guilty to unemployment insurance theft in Clay County Superior Court.
Coalmont resident Michael Hertaus, 35, was sentenced to one year of probation for the benefits he fraudulently collected, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Work Development.
Through the use of agency records, an Indiana DWD employee began an investigation and determined that Hertaus was working and receiving wages while claiming unemployment insurance benefits.
DWD receives wage reports and new hire data from Hoosier employers documenting who is employed and receiving compensation. The agency uses this information to ensure people are not collecting unemployment insurance benefits while working.
Since 2013, Indiana courts have ordered fraudsters to repay millions in restitution to the states Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, acording to the Department of Workforce Development.
Combatting fraud preserves employer-paid monies in the trust fund for those individuals who are truly in need of unemployment benefits, said Regina Ashley, the department's chief unemployment insurance officer.
