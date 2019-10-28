Norman Denny, 85, of Jasonville, IN passed away at 4 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Exceptional Living Center of Brazil, IN. He was born July 29, 1934 in Jasonville, IN to Augustus "Dock" Denny and Nellie (Hutchison) Denny. Norman married Anna L. (Stevenson) Denny and who passed away on …