A Clay County man has been sentenced to 70.5 years in prison for his conviction in the 2016 death of a Staunton woman.

Jesse L. Mathews, 39, continued Wednesday to deny his involvement in the death of 52-year-old Virginia Marie C. "Dee" Myrtle. He said he intends to appeal his conviction and sentencing.

Mathews was convicted in September on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse at the conclusion of a weeklong trial. Mathews then pleaded guilty to being a habitual criminal.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Joseph Trout rejected the prosecution's request for the maximum sentence of 87.5 years, and the defense counsel's request for the minimum 51-year sentence.

Trout did note Mathew's lengthy criminal history as a juvenile and adult.

Trout sentenced Mathews to 55 years in prison on the murder conviction, 13 years in prison on the habitual offender enhancement, and a consecutive 2.5 years on the Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse conviction, for a total of 70.5 years in prison. Mathews will receive credit for time already spent in jail awaiting trial and sentencing.

Myrtle's body was found in her home Jan. 31, 2016, in the 200 block of West Columbus Street, Staunton. An autopsy showed Myrtle was shot twice in the head, with one shot being fatal. After she was dead, an attempt was made to severe her head..

A grand jury on Aug. 10, 2017, returned a two-count indictment against Mathews, who was already in prison serving a five-year prison sentence for a Clay County burglary conviction. He was released from prison to the Clay Clay County jail in June 2020 to await the murder trial.

