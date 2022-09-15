The Clay County Historical Society will be hosting an open house this weekend.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can tour the museum at 100 E. National Avenue in Brazil. A free book giveaway will take place during this time.

In the lower level of the museum, an art show displaying Jim Rhodes paintings will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A special exhibit of country musicians of the Grand Ole Opry will also take place in this space.

The events are free.

