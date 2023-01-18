A Clay County farmer, trapped in a grain bin, was rescued Jan. 11 by the Clay City Volunteer Fire Department and Cory Volunteer Fire Departments, assisted by other agencies.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about 1:05 p.m. of a male stuck in a grain bin northwest of Clay City near County Road 600 South and County Road 535 West.
Firefighters determined the farmer had soybeans up to his chest, but was not in immediate danger due to the depth of the remaining grain in the bin. However, the farmer was unable to free himself due to the compaction of grain around him, according to the sheriff's department.
Emergency crews used grain bin rescue equipment to remove grain from around the farmer, freeing him from the grain bin about 1:45 p.m. The farmer received no injuries from the incident, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Department.
The Lewis Volunteer Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Clay County Sheriff's Department and STAR Ambulance assisted on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.