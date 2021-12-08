Clay County falls back into 'red' COVID status

Clay County officials in a robocall Wednesday afternoon announced the county has lapsed back into the state's red, or most serious, category regarding COVID-19 spread and precautionary measures.
Beginning Thursday, masks will be required at all local schools.
A note on the county's website from the county commissioners read in part:
"With Clay County going Red, we need to focus our attention, once again, on safety precautions which we need to follow.
"We need to re-focus on the need to wash our hands often and to use hand sanitizers when appropriate. We need to be aware of who we are meeting with in larger groups and to social distance when necessary. Wearing of face masks may be what some of us may wish to do inside of buildings and in larger groups. ...
"The custodial staff will once again be cleaning door knobs, water fountains, and other areas. In your department, you may want to sanitize the counter areas a few times each day or whenever a citizen leaves your area.
"Masks, at this time, will be recommended. ... Being vaccinated has been well documented as the best way to slow down and hopefully to prevent COVID.
"We urge you and your employees to consider the vaccination if you/they have not already received the shot. We do not want to see restaurants, schools, businesses, and county facilities shut down or restricted as they were in the past. It is going to be very important for all of us to do our part to slow down and to eliminate the Virus."
Elsewhere in the Wabash Valley, Vigo, Vermillion, Parke and Greene counties were in the orange, or second-most serious, COVID category.
Half of Indiana’s counties are now in the highest-risk level of COVID-19 spread as the latest infection surge across the state has pushed hospitalizations from the illness up 25% in the past week.
The weekly risk assessment from the Indiana Department of Health released Wednesday placed 46 of the state’s 92 counties in the highest-risk red category, with all but one other in the next-highest orange category.
Nearly all counties in the state’s northern one-third have red ratings. Southwestern Indiana around Evansville has another pocket of red-rated counties.
The number of highest-risk counties is the highest Indiana has seen since the state’s worst COVID-19 surge last winter when 73 counties had red ratings in early January. The state listed just three counties with red ratings at the beginning of November.
The state's rating system is blue for minimal community spread, yellow for moderate community spread, orange for medium to high community spread and red for very positivity and community spread. For the state's dashboard, which includes more on state numbers and metrics on COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
The Associated Press also contributed to this report.
