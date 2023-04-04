Clay County has been dismissed from a federal lawsuit that claims the county profits from housing federal immigration detainees in substandard conditions.
However, the plaintiffs may file an amended complaint against Clay County, a federal judge has ruled.
The lawsuit filed in April 2022 in U.S. District Court named as defendants Clay County and several of its officials, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and several federal officials.
The plaintiffs, who are non-citizen detainees of ICE, argued Clay County is profiting from their detention under the contract while ICE knowingly ignores violations of federal detention standards so as not to lose detainee beds.
The suit contends the county is misusing federal funds in that the federal money is not sufficiently put toward the care and custody of those detained. Instead, it argues Clay County treats the funds like a “cash cow” for other county expenses.
Tanya Walton Pratt, chief judge of the Southern District of Indiana, issued an order March 29 dismissing much of the lawsuit, including the count against Clay County and its officials.
The judge noted plaintiffs had based their claim against Clay County under the Indiana Uniform Declaratory Judgment Act and Indiana Rule of Trial Procedure.
The plaintiff sought declarations their rights had been violated under the agreement between the federal government and the county. They asked for an injunction prohibiting Clay County from using federal funds gained for discretionary expenditures.
Among Clay County's arguments was that the plaintiffs lacked standing, or the legal right or position to bring the suit.
Judge Pratt found for Clay County on that issue. She said federal law does not recognize inmates as third-party beneficiaries in a contract between the U.S. government and jailers.
"Nothing in the agreement (between the federal government and Clay County) indicates the Marshals Service, ICE or Clay County intended to directly benefit detainees," Pratt wrote.
"Plaintiffs have not identified any provisions showing anything more than incidental benefits identified in" case law, she wrote. "... A review of the entire agreement shows it is primarily intended to provide for detainees' confinement, and that any benefits provided to detainees under the agreement are merely incidental."
The judge noted that U.S. courts in the Seventh Circuit, Indiana included, and other circuits have consistently concluded that inmates are not third-party beneficiaries to federal contracts related to their detention.
The judge did note the seriousness of the allegations and wrote that the plaintiffs might seek relief under other arguments.
"As a final matter, plaintiffs argue that if their claim against Clay County is dismissed, then 'no one will enforce the relevant obligations that exist for the protection of plaintiffs.'
"The allegations against Clay County concerning the deplorable conditions of the jail are indeed serious. The court recognizes that each defendant appears to have disclaimed responsibility for complying with and enforcing the agreement and placed that responsibility entirely on the other defendant. But this strategic blame-shifting does not leave plaintiffs entirely without recourse.
"Decisions from other federal courts indicate that plaintiffs may challenge a complete abdication of ICE's responsibility to enforce applicable laws and regulations. Plaintiffs also may challenge the constitutionality of the conditions of their confinement.
"However as pled, plaintiffs lack standing to enforce the agreement directly against Clay County, so Clay County's motion to dismiss is granted...," Pratt wrote.
The judge granted leave "to file an amended complaint with respect to any viable claims against Clay County, if such claims exist, within 30 days" of the order, which was entered March 29.
"Again, if an amended complaint against Clay County is an exercise in futility and/or nothing is filed, the dismissal ... will be converted to a dismissal with prejudice and Clay County will be terminated as a defendant in this case," the judge wrote.
Regarding claims against ICE, the judge granted the motion to dismiss in part and denied it in part. She also granted leave for amended complaints regarding certain portions of the claims against the federal government.
The case is Maribel Xirium, Javier Jaimes Jaimes and Baijebo Toe v. U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security ... Clay County and others, No. 1:22-cv-00801-TWP-KMB.
