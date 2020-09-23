Clay County deputies, sheriff at odds over chief deputy

Questions regarding the workplace behavior of Clay County's chief sheriff's deputy are causing a rift in the sheriff's office, according to documents from the department.
Unsigned letters from the department's merit deputies, a memo from Clay Sheriff Paul Harden and minutes from a recent Clay County Sheriff's Merit Board meeting show a department divided.
Harden has backed Chief Deputy Josh Clarke following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior and inappropriate communications with a fellow deputy's wife.
Harden's decision has prompted other members of the department intend to bring the matter back before the merit board at its Oct 5 hearing.
The merit deputies on Aug. 19 penned a letter to Harden expressing "dissatisfaction in the leadership of" Clarke. The letter, deputies say, is intended to serve as a vote of no confidence in the chief deputy and his ability to serve and function in that capacity.
"Joshua D. Clarke has not cultivated a stable work environment, but rather, a toxic one," the letter to Harden says. "There have been numerous conversations regarding his behavior; however, no change has been seen.
"Over time, the issues have not only increased in frequency, but also severity."
A message left at Clarke's extension at the sheriff's office on Wednesday was not returned. The Tribune-Star did not have a cellphone number for Clarke. Messages seeking comment from Sherriff Harden were not returned on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a August 29 written complaint to merit board President Ron Leach, the deputies outlined several alleged instances of conduct unbecoming an officer, including:
• Inappropriate communications with a wife of a merit deputy;
• Threatening to do physical harm to a merit deputy in the presence of another merit deputy;
• Verbally attacking a merit deputy over a political sign in that deputy's friend's yard and approaching the deputy's friend in a public place and questioning them;
• Kicking the chair while a merit deputy was sitting in and commenting that the merit deputy had one coming — and doing so knowing that deputy previously had back problems;
"We believe that the Clay County Sheriff's Office is at a pivotal point," merit deputies wrote in their Aug. 19 letter.
"The morale and outlook of the Clay County Sheriff's Office hangs in the balance. It is our shared belief that there is one common denominator in the negativity of the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Joshua D. Clarke."
Harden placed Clarke on administrative leave Aug. 31 after learning of the allegations. He then launched an internal investigation into the claims.
After meeting with deputies and Clarke, Harden — in a Sept. 14 memo to members of the department — said he reprimanded Clarke but would not recommend discipline or termination.
"To be clear, I did not find any conduct for which discipline or termination was an appropriate recommendation to the merit board, and so I do not anticipate any further action based on the matters reviewed during my investigation," Harden wrote.
"I recognize that not all will agree with my decision, and I understand that. Nevertheless, as the Clay County Sheriff I have a responsibility to the people of this county and to this office to be fair to all concerned.
"... I consider this matter closed," he said before restoring Clarke to full duty status.
The merit deputies disagree.
At a merit board meeting later that day, deputies criticized the sheriff's decision and asked the merit board to do it's own investigation.
Minutes from that night's meeting don't say who spoke out but did say deputies in attendance — Sgt. Mike Heaton, Deputy Brison Swearingen, Detective James Switzer, Deputy Homer Knopp, Deputy Eric Oberholtzer, Detective Sgt. Johnnie Bohnert, Detective Andrew Longyear and Deputy Hunter Gambill — were not in favor of the position taken by the sheriff.
The merit board tabled further discussion until it consulted legal counsel. It next meets 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Clay County Justice Center conference room.
