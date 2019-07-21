One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash early Sunday in Clay County.
The one-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Indiana 42 about two miles west of Indiana 59, according to a Facebook post by the Posey Township Fire Department.
The post said the driver was deceased when emergency personnel arrived and the passenger was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A dispatcher with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday evening that the agency was investigating the crash but said no further information was available.
In addition to the Posey Township Fire Department, members of the Jackson Township and Cory fire departments and STAR ambulance service responded to the incident.
