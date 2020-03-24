The Clay County Courthouse and county offices are closing to the general public and employees at noon today.
Clay County Commissioners Bryan Allender, Marty Heffner and Paul Sinders issued a notice this morning about the closure through Monday, April 6.
“Although the offices will be closed, the elected officials and department heads will monitor their office phones from home and can receive voice messages. If you need to talk with someone, please call the office number and leave them a message. The phone numbers can be found in the phone book and the Courthouse numbers are posted on the east and west doors to the Courthouse,” the notice states.
Employees in the courts and prosecutor's office told the Tribune-Star they are working with county judges to makes sure essential court hearings are still conducted. Some hearings for jailed defendants have already been conducted telephonically. Other hearings are being continued to future dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.