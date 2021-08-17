By a 4-3 vote, the Clay Community Schools board voted to require masking in schools while the county has a red ranking in the state COVID-19 metrics map.
Masks would not be required during lunch, outdoor activities and rigorous athletics and extracurricular activities.
Even when not red, any individual school with higher than a 5% positivity rate would have to mask (same exceptions as above would apply).
The recommendation — a revision to the school re-entry plan — came from the Clay County health officer.
A large crowd attended the emergency special meeting at the district's central administrative office. There was no comment period, although that did not stop some members of the audience from speaking out, critical of any mask mandate. Only a handful of people wore masks.
Superintendent Jeff Fritz made comments and presented the recommendation prior to the board's vote. The district's original school re-entry made masking optional, but he pointed to the worsening situation in terms of COVID cases in the community and schools.
There have been several positive cases in buildings as well as others on quarantine, he said.
According to the state COVID dashboard, Clay County's weekly cases per 100,000 residents is 354. Its 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 23.7%; its 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 32.8%.
The board is put in the position of making a medical decision, and "that's a big, big decision on our part," Fritz said. From state agencies and state leaders "I hear a dead silence. We get very few recommendations, suggestions or help from these agencies, and that's unfortunate."
He said he wants local control, "but medical issues are not our wheelhouse." Still, the district must address them.
Fritz said he's seen the school board face contentious issues before, usually involving building projects or athletics, "but I've seen nothing like COVID-19, especially with the issue of masks."
As the 20 year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks draws near, he pointed out how that catastrophic event united the country. "COVID-19 has done the opposite," dividing the nation and community — pitting family members against family members, neighbors against neighbors, Fritz said.
He said that each day, he prays for schools and the safety of students, staff and parents. Also, "I pray for civility, peace and calm," he said. "We have some trying times we are dealing with now. We have some trying times ahead of us."
Those voting in favor were Amy Burke Adams, Andrea Baysinger, Charley Jackson and Lynn Romas. Those voting against were Ryan Keller, Dr. Michael Shaw and Tom Reberger. The only board member to comment was Shaw, who said, "As a parent, I am for freedom of choice. My vote is no," which drew loud applause and cheers.
After the vote, someone stated, "You guys are getting voted out."
After the meeting, Donna Bumgardner said she opposes mandatory masking; she has two grandchildren in the school system. "There's no science behind it," she said. "CDC cannot make up their mind."
She believes it "absolutely" can be harmful to children's health. One of her grandchildren suffers from an unspecified anxiety disorder and a masking is not good for him. In response to the board decision, "We most likely will look for alternative education," she said.
Eric Stidman, who also attended, said he supports masking as a safety tool; he attended the meeting with an open mind, he said.
He equates a mask to a car seat. "If a mask is a conspiracy, a child's car seat is a conspiracy," he said. Every day, people put children in car seats because they've been told it can save a child's life in a crash.
He looks at masks the same way. "All I heard was take this preventive measure so we can resume normalcy," he said. "I feel it's an opportunity for people to be safe."
Once the district moves out of red status, masking becomes optional again, except for those individual schools with a positivity rate greater than 5%, Fritz said. "I'm hoping we move out of this pretty soon."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.