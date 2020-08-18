The Clay City Police Department is looking for a suspect in a reported abduction attempt.
Police said a young female reported Monday a stranger grabbed her in front of her home, threw her in the trunk of a car and started to drive away, according to a post on the department's website.
Police said the young female could not offer a detailed description of the reported abductor or the vehicle.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for suspicious people or vehicles in the area. Anyone with information about the reported abduction is asked to call the department at 812-446-2535.
