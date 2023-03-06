Sophia Paul, a sixth-grader at Clay City Elementary School, has won the state-level competition in the Daughters of the American Revolution sixth-grade American History Essay contest.
Paul won the Clay County competition, and her essay was selected as the state winner for Indiana.
Her essay it now moves on to division competition, and if she wins there, the essay enters national competition.
As the sixth-grade state winner, Paul has been invited to the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution state awards banquet May 20 in Indianapolis.
Requirements for the DAR American History Essay entries were:
• 600-1000 words for sixth-eighth graders (fifth graders had 300-600 words).
• Title: Delegate to the Second Continental Congress.
• Judging based on completeness of entry, historical accuracy, adherence to subject, organization, originality, interest, spelling/punctuation/grammar, and a bibliography
The essay contest was sponsored by the Eliza Rizley Stacey Chapter of the DAR in Clay County.
“Sophia did a remarkable job with her writing,” said Karen Webb, co-chair of the DAR American History Committee. “She wrote it as a narrative rather than an informational piece (more like historical fiction). It is quite impressive.”
