Clark Cowden is announcing his candidacy for the Vigo County School Board District 4 seat.
A graduate of Terre Haute North High School, Cowden returned to Terre Haute in 2015 and now serves as pastor at Northside Community Church, Terre Haute, and Emmanuel Church, West Terre Haute.
“I’m excited to share with our community my vision for our public schools,” he stated in a news release. “I want to find solutions to the complex challenges our schools face, and I believe I have the leadership experience, skills and abilities to move our schools and community forward in a positive manner.”
He earned his undergraduate degree from Taylor University, his master of divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, and his doctorate of ministry from Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
Cowden served nearly two decades as an executive director for the Presbyterian Church in California and pastored churches in Michigan and Indiana for a decade previous.
His community service efforts in the Wabash Valley include volunteering for Real Men Read, West Vigo Teacher Appreciation, Fayette Elementary Principal for a Day, Terre Haute North High Teacher Appreciation, Wabash Valley Community Foundation and the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Advocacy Council.
Cowden will make a formal announcement at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Pi Kappa Alpha Education Center, located at Seventh and Locust streets.
District 4 is Lost Creek, Riley and Pierson townships.
The District 4 incumbent board member is Joni Wise.
